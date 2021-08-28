Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

In related news, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.01, for a total value of C$1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares in the company, valued at C$5,602,820.01.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

