Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 108,430 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of NetApp worth $52,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NetApp by 751.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $310,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.06 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

