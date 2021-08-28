Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,035 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of Whiting Petroleum worth $52,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -83.39. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

