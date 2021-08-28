Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,335 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $54,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SSD opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

