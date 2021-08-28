Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 179,629 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $51,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

