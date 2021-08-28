Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $56,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG opened at $174.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.