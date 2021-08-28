Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.12% of ScanSource worth $58,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC opened at $36.05 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $919.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

