Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 142,350 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Wingstop worth $56,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 53.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.40. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.91, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

