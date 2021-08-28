Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,675 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $50,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

