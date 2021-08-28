Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Ameris Bancorp worth $51,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABCB opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

