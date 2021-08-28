Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NetEase worth $57,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

