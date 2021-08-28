Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.62 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $50,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.