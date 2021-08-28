Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.41 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Masimo worth $51,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $277.28 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $287.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

