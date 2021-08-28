Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.75 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of CMC Materials worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

