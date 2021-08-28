Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.72 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 533,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of LKQ worth $53,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.05 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

