Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.60 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Medallia worth $54,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Medallia by 4,988.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 547,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.77 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

