Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.59 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of International Paper worth $55,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

IP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.