Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.78 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,947 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 63,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Cryoport worth $55,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 141.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $14,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 204,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,343 shares of company stock valued at $67,432,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.