Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.53 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $56,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

