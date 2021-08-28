Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $57,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $107.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.