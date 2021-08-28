Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.02 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of YETI worth $58,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

