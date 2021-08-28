Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.60% of Natus Medical worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $910.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

