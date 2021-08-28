Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 630,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.47% of Investors Bancorp worth $52,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.