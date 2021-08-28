Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 159,259 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,259 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Regions Financial worth $58,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 137.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 79.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

