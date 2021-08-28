Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,767 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.50% of WNS worth $58,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

