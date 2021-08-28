Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Skyline Champion worth $56,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $65.38 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

