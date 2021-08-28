Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $56,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

