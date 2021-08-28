Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $55,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Barclays lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

