Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Kemper worth $58,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Kemper stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

