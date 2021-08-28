Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,851 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Lithia Motors worth $50,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $334.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

