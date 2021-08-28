Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 179,732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $53,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

