Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of The Boston Beer worth $54,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $585.11 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.11 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $805.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.81.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

