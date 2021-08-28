Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trimble worth $54,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 261,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Trimble by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 52,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

