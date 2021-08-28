Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,461 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JD.com worth $55,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

