Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,585 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $50,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

