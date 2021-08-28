Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,988 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of FMC worth $56,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.57.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

