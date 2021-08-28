Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,047 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Colfax worth $58,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth about $4,381,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.