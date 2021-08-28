Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,696 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.