Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,749 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,749 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $49,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

