Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,740 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Hess worth $52,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $69.85 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

