Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $51,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

