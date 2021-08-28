Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Alcoa worth $51,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

NYSE:AA opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

