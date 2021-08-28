Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,933,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Royalty Pharma worth $51,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 199,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,523,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

