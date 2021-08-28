Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIDE remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. Video Display has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.10.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Video Display had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

