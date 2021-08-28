Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 30.9% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $132,413.06 and approximately $550.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004387 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.