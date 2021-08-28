ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VCST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. ViewCast.com has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get ViewCast.com alerts:

ViewCast.com Company Profile

ViewCast.com, Inc, doing business as ViewCast Corporation, develops hardware and software for the capture, management, and delivery of video over IP and mobile networks. The company's products include Osprey Video line of capture cards for video acquisition/capture/streaming; and Niagara Streaming Systems and Software, which provide pre-configured, plug-and-play solutions enabling the user to encode and stream audio and video over the Internet or corporate network.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ViewCast.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewCast.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.