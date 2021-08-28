VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $44.99 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and approximately $29,467.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

