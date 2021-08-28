Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

