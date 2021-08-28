Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $3.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

