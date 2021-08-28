Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBBF. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

